Smile! Warner Cable Launches PhotoShow TV

Exploiting its TV/Internet bundling Warner Cable launched Video on Demand channel PhotoShowTV, a network that will let customers share photo shows and video clips. Customers of both Time Warner's Road Runner high-speed Internet service and the company's digital cable service can use the free application to create photo and video slide shows and put them up on the VOD network for public viewing.

Time Warner has launched the application, in partnership with software developer Simple Star and its PhotoShow program, in its Hawaii market, often the location the company tests out new interactive applications. Using a PhotoShow Deluxe program on Road Runner, customers can organize digital photo and video clips into shows with captions, music, animations and other effects and then post them to TWC's on-demand service in various categories like "pets" and "family."

Time Warner will screen and post the entries, and rotate content regularly.