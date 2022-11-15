'Smile' Turns Up on Paramount Plus November 15

Horror film Smile premieres on Paramount Plus November 15. Sosie Bacon stars in the movie about a woman, Dr. Rose Cotter, who witnesses a traumatic incident involving a patient, and begins to experience some frightening occurrences that she can’t explain.

“As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality,” said Paramount Plus.

Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robert Weigert and Caitlin Stasey are also in the cast, and Kal Penn appears as well.

Parker Finn directed Smile. A Temple Hill production, the film is produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner and Robert Salerno, and executive produced by Adam Fishbach.

A New York Times review said (opens in new tab), “A relentlessly somber, precision-tooled picture whose frights only reinforce the wit of its premise, Smile turns our most recognizable sign of pleasure into a terrifying rictus of pain.”

Rated R, Smile has earned more than $200 million to date.

Sosie Bacon's parents are Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon. ■