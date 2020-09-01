SMI Appoints Keown To VP, Marketing Post

Ad intelligence company Standard Media Index said it named Jason Keown as VP, marketing, a new position.

Keown, who had been head of accounts at Community Agency in Canada and a volunteer advisor to MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, will focus on expanding SMI’s business in North America.

SMI has been growing its management ranks, having hired Ben Tatta as president of the U.S. market in July.

“Standard Media Index is on an exciting growth trajectory and we are working to ensure we have the right talent in place to accelerate our business globally. Canada is our fifth global market and an important one for us as we capture more than 94% of all national brand spend and have deep relationships with all the major agency holding groups and leading independents,” said James Fennessy, global CEO of SMI. “Jason’s vast experience within the Canadian media landscape will allow us to build strategies to grow our presence in the market, while using his marketing and digital expertise to drive our global vision.”

Keown will report to Fennessy.

Over the course of his 20 year career using data and insights to build businesses, Keown has held posts with ad agencies DDB, Y&R and Cossette Communications, marketers including Burger King and Office Depot and TV companies Shaw Communication and Global Media.

“Standard Media Index is bringing a new level of data and transparency to the Canadian media market that has never before been available. Through my past experience with Shaw Communications, Global Media and other specialty cable channels, I understand the exponential value this data provides both broadcasters and agency partners,” said Keown. “I recognize the massive opportunity to embrace the use of our data to evolve and benefit the media industry. I’m looking forward to building awareness of the company and promoting our powerful products to the North American market.”