Smarty Loss Still NBC Winner

NBC said 33 million viewers tuned in to watch Smarty Jones falter in the home stretch of Saturday's Belmont Stakes and fail in his bid to win the Triple Crown.

Saturday's telecast was the second-most-watched Belmont Stakes in history, behind the 37 million who tuned in to watch Seattle Slew win the Triple Crown back in 1977.

This year's race averaged an 11.3/26, up 19% over last year's race when Funny Cide was also going for the Triple Crown and lost.

