SmartVideo Draws a Crowd

SmartVideo -- which makes a technology that helps Internet-enabled cellular phones display video-streamed content -- has signed deals with ABC News, NBC Universal and The Weather Channel.

Bernie Gershon, ABC News Digital Media Group SVP/GM, says ABC News Now, including reports from World News Tonight and GMA, will be available at an average of 15 frames per second. The deal with NBC Universal gives cellular phone users access to MSNBC and CNBC live, 24 hour a day.

The Weather Channel will initially offer consumers access to live coverage of national weather and plans eventually to deliver regular local updates.

