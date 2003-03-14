Smart videos, photos surface
Video and photos of Elizabeth Smart taken during the time she was missing and
not far from where she lived -- one said to be at a party last September -- have
begun to surface after being purchased and aired on local stations and their
networks.
KUTV(TV) Salt Lake City said it was approached shortly after Smart's recovery
with photos taken of drifter Brian David Mitchell and two women at a party in
Salt Lake City.
One of the women is thought to be Smart, the other Mitchell's wife.
Mitchell was with Smart when she was recovered and faces charges in the
abduction.
The station and its owner, Viacom Inc., purchased the photos from photographer Dan
Groder for $2,000.
The photos were broadcast nationally over Viacom's CBS News and in the
marketm as wellm by ABC affiliate KTVX(TV).
That is until news director John Fischer was told not to air them.
Fischer said the photos had been e-mailed to the station, but he honored
KUTV's copyright assertion.
Fischer said he and the ABC network brokered another deal for pictures,
apparently from the same party, although those photos are not nearly as close to
the subjects.
