Smart videos, photos surface

Video and photos of Elizabeth Smart taken during the time she was missing and

not far from where she lived -- one said to be at a party last September -- have

begun to surface after being purchased and aired on local stations and their

networks.

KUTV(TV) Salt Lake City said it was approached shortly after Smart's recovery

with photos taken of drifter Brian David Mitchell and two women at a party in

Salt Lake City.

One of the women is thought to be Smart, the other Mitchell's wife.

Mitchell was with Smart when she was recovered and faces charges in the

abduction.

The station and its owner, Viacom Inc., purchased the photos from photographer Dan

Groder for $2,000.

The photos were broadcast nationally over Viacom's CBS News and in the

marketm as wellm by ABC affiliate KTVX(TV).

That is until news director John Fischer was told not to air them.

Fischer said the photos had been e-mailed to the station, but he honored

KUTV's copyright assertion.

Fischer said he and the ABC network brokered another deal for pictures,

apparently from the same party, although those photos are not nearly as close to

the subjects.