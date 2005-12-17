The Smart-Pipe Solution

Rapid advances in broadband Internet connections, digital video

recorders, personal mobile devices and other technologies are challenging the

media industry's traditional advertising and distribution models and turning

the television world on its head.

Witness today's mixed landscape of on-demand video with the

proliferation of new business models, such as the AOL/Warner Bros. launch of

In2TV, a peer-to-peer online TV network.

Aside from the question of whether a subscription-based or ad-supported

model will prevail, it is clear that content owners are tapping into new

Internet Protocol-based technologies to actively seek more-direct contact with

consumers, bypassing the cable operators and raising the specter of networks'

becoming a commoditized dumb pipe.

This perception, however, does not tell the full story. With new

intelligence-based technology focused on service control and awareness, cable

operators are, in fact, in the position to be a key player in video-on-demand,

offering value to content owners, advertisers and consumers beyond simple IP

transport. New advances in such areas as CableLabs' PacketCable Multimedia

(PCMM) and emerging standards like IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), combined with

intelligent IP networking, all enable cable operators to create value that

moves them beyond simply selling commodity bandwidth.

As owners of the infrastructure, the operators can leverage these

technologies to ensure that content is delivered with a quality of service that

is necessary for consumer support. The cable operator also can monitor ad

delivery and response and offer targeted advertising, both of which are

critical to the success of ad-supported content.

Cable operators play a particularly pivotal role in allocating and

prioritizing bandwidth, thus ensuring timely delivery of content or

advertising. Content providers and advertisers do not have this capability.

Equally important, operators bring the quality of service guarantees that

content providers and advertisers need in order to provide a quality viewing

experience for the consumer in an IP world.

As further added value, operators can use network-management technology

to proactively monitor the health of the network infrastructure. That ensures

that customers always have access to their desired online content when they

want it.

Cable operators may also provide value by enabling advanced billing

options like usage-based, prepaid, pay-per-use and On Demand, giving

subscribers flexibility in configuring their service experience.

Ultimately, cable operators, content providers and advertisers will be

successful in the on-demand marketplace only if they collaborate in using

innovative technology to enhance the consumer's experience. With their

“smart” pipe, cable operators will have an essential role in making this

happen.