In Smaller Cities, Protest Coverage Is Up to Local TV
Sunday’s protests at airports in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C., were plastered all over national TV. But the movement opposing President Donald Trump’s travel ban also has groundswell in cities where coverage falls primarily on local TV – Boise, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Kansas City among them.
Here’s a sampling of what broadcasters in those cities are doing:
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.