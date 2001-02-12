Small wireless companies plan lawsuits

Charging that the nation's largest wireless telephne carriers unfairly manipulated the FCC's wireless license auction last fall, several small companies are poised to bring lawsuits, The New York Times reports.

Through alliances with smaller wireless providers, Verizon Wireless, AT&T Wireless and SBC's Cingular Wireless spent $14.2 billion to secure licenses giving them access to more than 280 million U.S. consumers. The federal Small Business Administration has joined the chorus of critics who aruge the auction results ran counter to the FCC's intent to enable smaller providers to get a piece of the spectrum.

The Times quotes one FCC official saying, "This certianly does make us look like a bunch of idiots."