Small TV Stations to FCC: We Need Shared Services Agreements

Small-market TV station representatives met with

commission staffers Monday (Dec. 19) to make their case for shared service

agreements and other similar arrangements, pointing out they can be a local

programming lifeline for stations whose pre-tax profit average plummeted by 95%

between 1999 and 2009.

That

is according to a copy of an ex parte filing with the FCC Wednesday, and comes

as the FCC is preparing to vote, as part of a combined rulemaking proposal and

inquiry, to look into whether those joint station arrangements, which can

include joint operations, sales and news, violate the FCC's local ownership

caps, which it plans to retain as part of the rulemaking portion of the item

In

their pitch to staffers with commissioners Robert McDowell and Mignon Clyburn,

representatives of the Coalition of Smaller-Market Television Stations, the

markets where FCC rules limit joint ownership, said that such agreements allow

stations to preserve local -programming. They also tried to put in context the

financial pressures on smaller stations that make such arrangements necessary.

According

to data submitted to the FCC and based on NAB TV financial Surveys,

the pre-tax profit average for markets 50-210 went from $908,462 in 1999 to

only $42,003 in 2009, the last year for which figures were shown. That is a

drop of 95.4%. The figures were only slightly better for Big Four network

affiliates, dropping from a $1,096,054 average pre-tax profit in 1999 to only

$131,863 in 2009, down 88%,

The

coalition cited what it said were "real-world" examples of where

SSA's has "saved and expanded local public service and diversity in news

operations."

Those

included in Wichita, where they said an SSA between Schurz and Entravision

enabled he latter to launch operations six months earlier on "the only

Spanish-language local television news operation in the entire state of

Kansas," and in Syracuse, where a Barrington SSA saved a local news

operation from being shuttered.

The

FCC is particularly concerned with the impact of the arrangements on local news

operations.

One

of the reasons cable operators have argued for bringing joint operating and

programming and sales and services agreements under the FCC's ownership rules

is that they argue joint retrans negotiations involving those arrangements give

the stations undue leverage.

The

coalition countered that in their experience, coalition members had only twice

had stations operating under a shared services agreement been asked by a cable

operator not to conduct joint negations, which request was honored and not

repeated by the operators the next time around.

They

also said a collective "Hah" to the suggestion broadcasters had the

leverage, even in pairs, over cable ops. "The major MVPDs are enormous

business entities whose financial resources and negotiating sophistication dwarf

those of the television stations and groups with whom they negotiate,"

they told the staffers.

They

challenged the claim by cable operators that joint negotiations boosted retrans

fees, saying that broadcasters "seek fair value for each station, based on

marketplace considerations, regardless of whether the negotiation process is

conducted jointly or separately." And besides, they said, cable operators

already undervalue broadcasting relative to the popularity of its programming.

"We

urge the Commission to take these realities into account in connection with the

ownership and retransmission consent rulemaking proceedings," they said.

The FCC's media ownership rule decision is expected sometime early next year,

but it is unclear when and what action it will take on retrans. It has proposed

clarifying what constitutes good-faith bargaining, but could address the issue

through the media ownership proceeding if it concludes shared service

agreements in similar markets should be disallowed under local ownership cap

rules.