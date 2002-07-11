Small stations: FCC delay policy too harsh

A group of TV-station owners is asking the Federal Communications Commission

to ease proposed sanctions on stations that can't defend their

digital-television delays.

Brunson Communications, Pollack/Belz Communication Co. Inc. and Sunbelt Multimedia -- each owners of single stations -- complained that the FCC's plan to strip

stations of their licenses if they fail to bring digital service online,

according to an FCC monitoring process designed for digital-TV laggards, is too

harsh.

"The harm that approach would cause vastly outweighs any benefit from

bullying them into attempting to offer digital service prematurely," attorney

Stuart Nolan Jr. wrote in comments submitted to the FCC on the broadcasters'

behalf.

Brunson owns WGTW(TV) Burlington, N.J., which operates on channel 48 and is

part of the Philadelphia market.

Brunson was denied a request for a six-month waiver to the May 1 deadline for

inaugurating digital-TV service.

Pollack/Belz owns KLAX-TV Alexandria, La., and Sunbelt operates KTLM(TV) Rio

Grande City, Texas. Both stations were granted extensions, but they will have to

prove specific "extraordinary and compelling" circumstances to receive

another.

Although the three owners were the only ones to criticize the FCC's tough

stance on digital-TV laggards, a sizable chunk of smaller broadcasters are likely to

face sanctions in the ensuing year if advertising and prospects for digital-TV

viewership don't pick up.