Small b'casters want streaming record-keeping exemption

The National Federation of Community Broadcasters -- which represents small,

noncommercial radio stations -- has asked the Copyright Office to exempt its

members from record-keeping requirements associated with the new license fees for

streaming digital-audio broadcasts.

More than one-third of NFCB members are not covered by a blanket license between

the Recording Industry Association of America and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that the NFCB said exempts stations with fewer than 10 employees from

the record-keeping requirements, allows for once-a-year sampling of the stations

that do have to report and allows for submitting hard-copy reports rather than

the electronic filings required of larger stations. The NFCB wants similar treatment

for its members.

"Small community stations are often the only broadcasters that air and stream

much of the independent music that is not heard on commercial stations," the NFCB said in comments filed Monday. "If these broadcasters are not able to comply

with the record-keeping requirements and have to discontinue streaming, not only

will the listening public lose access to this music, but also, independent labels

will be deprived of an important outlet for their music."