Slow ratings start for Yanks-Mariners

The New York Yankees-Seattle Mariners match-up in the opening game of the American League Championship series slumped in the ratings, against a comparable contest in last year's ALCS.

The Yankees' 4-2 win over the Mariners produced a metered market rating of a 6.2/13. That was 20% lower than NBC's second ALCS game, which received a 7.6/17 in the same 4 p.m. starting slot.

The New York market produced a 12.9/24 and the Seattle market delivered a 25.1/62. - Richard Tedesco