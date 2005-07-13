Slow Fourth For Syndie Shows

There were few fireworks in the national syndication ratings during the week ended July 3. A mixture of vacations, reruns and preemptions (for Wimbledon tennis on NBC, President Bush’s Iraq speech on the West Coast and the Los Angeles mayoral inauguration) put a damper on the Nielsen barter rankings.

But there were still a few sparks to be found among magazines, court and talk shows.

Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight (4.2) hit a milestone as the No. 1 magazine show for the ninth straight year. The last time it lost to another magazine was in July 1996, when it finished behind King World’s Inside Edition, now No. 2 in the genre.

While ET and companion The Insider (2.5) were both unchanged for the week, the other magazines all hit new season lows, with their secondary daytime runs hurt by the preemptions.

While court shows had lackluster weeks in terms of household ratings, the two top gavelers saw big weekly spikes in women 18-34. Paramount’s Judge Judy at a 4.4 leaped 15% to 1.5 in the demo, while companion Judge Joe Brown (3.0) soared 30% in young women to a 1.3.

In talk, King World’s Oprah Winfrey (5.5) finished down 4% for the week but was up 6% from the previous year. King World’s Dr. Phil (4.8) did well across the board, up 4% for the week and up 20% from a year ago and 14% with young women. And Buena Vista’s Live With Regis & Kelly (3.3) was flat for the week but up 22% from a year ago.