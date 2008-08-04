Trending

Sloan Re-Ups with MGM

By

Harry Sloan signed a three-year deal to remain chairman and CEO of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios.

Sloan has led the company since 2005, along the way launching satellite channel MGM HD and forming a partnership with 20th Century Fox to distribute MGM’s films and TV series internationally.

Providence Equity Partners owns a plurality of MGM’s shares, with other investors including Sony and Comcast.