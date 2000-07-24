Slingshot opts for Tandberg encoders

Slingshot Networks is purchasing Tandberg Television digital SNG encoders for three of its mobile trucks. Slingshot is buying a total of 11 Tandberg E5425 mobile contribution encoders as part of an upgrade being supervised by systems integrator Digital System Technology.

According to Slingshot Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer Brian Redmond, the Tandberg units may be used to generate Web video as well as traditional television coverage.