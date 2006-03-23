Slingbox Goes Mobile

Sling Media has delivered on the promise it made at January's Consumer Electronics Show to provide mobile functionality for the Slingbox, the innovative device that allows consumers to access programming on their home television through the Internet.

Starting today, the San Mateo, Calif.-based company is launching a public beta trial of its "SlingPlayer Mobile" software, which allows owners of Microsoft Windows Mobile-compatible mobile phones or PDAs (personal digital assistants) to watch and control their home TV or digital video recorder.

For now, the SlingPlayer Mobile software package is available as a free download from Sling's Web site. Starting April 26, the SlingPlayer Mobile software will be available for a one-time fee of $29.99, which includes a free 30-day trial; there are no monthly or recurring charges for the use of the software.

Slingbox owners who purchase a Slingbox prior to April 26 will receive a free license for the mobile software.

"If you are thinking about becoming a Slingbox owner," says Sling Media CEO Blake Krikorian, "now is the perfect time."