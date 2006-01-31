Sling Media Gets Cash From Liberty, EchoStar

Sling Media, the manufacturer of peripheral device Slingbox, which allows consumers to watch their home TV from any computer with an Internet connection, has reportedly received funding from holding company Liberty Media and DBS operator EchoStar as part of a $46.6 million funding round.

Other investors in the round reportedly are several venture capital firms, including initial investors Mobius Venture Capital and DCM-Doll Capital Management.

The company’s “Slingbox,” which connects to a TV or set-top box on one end and a PC user’s home network on the other, allows users to remotely control their home televisions through an Internet connection and facilitates out-of-market viewing of news, sports and entertainment on a computer, laptop or Internet-capable mobile device. The box sells for about $250.

Such capability is already raising the eyebrows of local broadcasters.