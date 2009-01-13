Sling Founders, Other Execs Depart EchoStar

Five senior Sling Media executives, including founder and CEO Blake Krikorian, have resigned their positions about one year after the company was acquired by EchoStar.

News of the departures comes only a few days after Sling’s technology captured buzz at CES in Las Vegas, with Dish Network introducing the first high-definition DVR with place-shifting capabilities. The “SlingLoaded” ViP 922 HD DVR was awarded a “Best of CES” award from the editors of CNET.

In addition to Blake Krikorian (left), executives resigning include: Jason Krikorian, Blake’s brother, who was senior vice president of business development; Greg Wilkes, vice president of sales; Jason Hirschhorn, president of the Sling Entertainment Group; and Ben White, chief creative officer of Sling Entertainment.

Hirschhorn confirmed the departures, which were first reported Monday by paidContent.org. Marc Lumpkin, EchoStar director of corporate communications, declined to comment on the executive moves.

Click here to read the full article from www.multichannel.com.