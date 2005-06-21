Slim Pickings For Syndication

With the exception of entertainment magazines, the syndicated landscape seemed pretty barren the week ended June 12 as reruns, warm weather and summer vacations combined to depress viewing.



With PUT (persons using television) levels down 2.25 million viewers, or 4%, from the previous week, most syndicated shows fell or were flat for the week—though none of the shows in the top tier were down markedly.

Three of the four entertainment magazines saw their household and young women demos spike during the week, according to Nielsen.

The high-profile arrest of Russell Crowe, death of legendary actress Anne Bancroft and school being out for many students were probably the biggest factors.

Entertainment Tonight saw a 2% gain in households from the previous week to 4.5, with a 7% boost in women 18-34 (1.6 rating). Companion, The Insider, was up 4% in households to 2.6, with a hefty 33% leap in young women, climbing to 1.2 and coming with a tenth of a point of its all-time high in the demo.

Access Hollywood jumped 10% in households to 2.3 and 33% in young women to 1.2, while Extra remained flat at a 2.1 and slipped 18% in young women demos to a 0.9.

Inside Edition, the No. 2 magazine overall, was flat in households at 3.1, but saw its young women audience climb 9% to 1.2.

On a season-to-date basis, syndication’s top-rated Wheel of Fortune was flat at 8.9, while newly invigorated runner-up, Jeopardy, jumped 7% to 7.7.

