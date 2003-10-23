Slight Uptick for Belo

Belo Corp. reported a 1% gain in third-quarter TV-division revenue to $160.7 million, with a 6% gain in operating income to $56 million.

For the first nine months of the year, TV revenue was flat at $474 million with a 1% uptick in operating income to $161 million.

"As expected, revenue firmed as the third quarter progressed, particularly in Belo’s television group," chairman Robert Decherd said.

"As we enter the fourth quarter, visibility is still limited in our core businesses, but we sense that the U.S. economy and the advertising environment are somewhat more predictable," he added. "We are hopeful that recent positive economic news will fuel a sustained economic recovery."