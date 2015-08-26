Slain Reporter Had Moved in With Anchor

Related: WDBJ Gunman Confirmed Dead

Chris Hurst, a news anchor at WDBJ-TV, said via Twitter that he and slain reporter Alison Parker were in love and had moved in together.

Parker was shot Wednesday morning during a live shot along with her photographer Adam Ward. A former station employee has been identified as the shooter and shot himself, according to authorities.

Hurst, who anchors the Roanoke, Va., station's 6 and 10 p.m. news for the station, tweeted a picture of himself with Parker.

"We didn't share this publicly, but @AParkerWDBJ7 and I were very much in love. We just moved in together. I am numb," he said in a post.

Later, in a longer tweet, he said:

"We didn't share this publicly, but Alison Parker and I were very much in love. We just moved in together. I am numb. We were together almost nine months. It was the best nine months of our lives. We wanted to get married. We just celebrated her 24th birthday. She was the most radiant woman I ever met. And for some reason she loved me back. She loved her family, her parents and her brother. I am comforted by everyone at WDBJ7. We are a family. She worked with Adam every day. They were a team. I am heartbroken for his fiancee. She is our morning show producer. This is unconscionable. But I WILL share her story because it is one full of life, dreams, love and amazing journalism. She just finished working on an incredible special on child abuse and it was fantastic. We will get through this and there will be justice. Your thoughts and prayers mean the world to me."

Much of this story has played out via social media, including video of the tragedy being posted on Facebook.

In his Twitter profile, Hurst says public safety and mental health are his beats.