SkyStream, Real test broadband delivery

SkyStream Networks and RealNetworks have begun trials of new broadband delivery methods to improve the quality of streaming media delivered over the Internet through satellite, cable and DSL networks to Internet service providers and consumers.

Content will be delivered via SkyStream Source media routers at the uplink and by Sky-Stream Edge media routers and RealNetworks RealSystem 8, both deployed in DSL, cable and satellite last-mile "edge" facilities.

The tests will take place in Luxembourg and Singapore.