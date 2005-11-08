SkyStream Pushes VOD

SkyStream is looking to give video on demand a push, literally, with a new service that will distribute VOD content directly to a cable, satellite or telco video subscriber's digital video recorders.

The system, called PUSH VOD, lets operators more easily address the growing demand for VOD services. By having the content reside on the DVR, the service provider doesn't have to worry about having available stream capacity.

The system could also prove attractive to satellite operators that don’t have the two-way infrastructure cable networks use for VOD. Scott Dougall, SkyStream director of content delivery software, says telcos will find it useful as a way to deliver HDTV VOD content to recorders.

One of the problems with HDTV VOD is that it requires much more bandwidth than SD VOD, putting a strain on both bandwidth and storage.

