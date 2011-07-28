Skorburg Tapped for WQRF Rockford GM

Jon Skorburg has been named vice president and general manager at WQRF Rockford, Nexstar's Fox affiliate. He'll also have oversight of WTVO, an ABC affiliate that's owned by Mission Broadcasting.

Skorburg will report to Rick Rogala, senior vice president and regional manager of Nexstar.

Skorburg had worked on the sales side at WREX Rockford from 1994 through 2006. He'd recently been president and general manager at Barrington's WNWO Toledo.

He replaces Joseph Denk, who had been named the WQRF-WTVO GM in 2008 and left to run Nexstar's recent acquisition in Green Bay.

"Jon is a veteran broadcaster with an exceptional track record of successful results under his leadership," said Rogala. "He has an impressive background in all facets of our business, having led teams that delivered innovative programming that attracted loyal audiences and effective marketing solutions."

Skorburg said he's pleased to return to Rockford. "I look forward to working side by side with the teams at WQRF-TV, WTVO-TV and Mystateline.com as we continue to build on the commitment to this community across multiple platforms," he said.

WQRF is the No. 4 revenue station in Rockford, according to BIA/Kelsey.

Nexstar has been locked in a tough battle with Fox over its affiliation agreements, with several Nexstar stations losing their Fox affiliations. Calls to Nexstar and WQRF about the station's fate were not returned.