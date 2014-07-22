Skorburg Named WOI Des Moines General Manager

Jon Skorburg has been named VP and general manager of Nexstar Broadcasting’s WOI Des Moines. Since 2011, he’s been VP and general manager of Nexstar’s WQRF and, through an operating agreement, WTVO, in Rockford, Illinois. The appointment is effective immediately and he reports to Brian Jones, co-chief operating officer at Nexstar.

“Jon has an impressive broadcast background with extensive experience in station management, local and national sales, news production and programming, and strategic planning across multiple operating units and media platforms,” said Jones. “With his local broadcasting expertise, strong client relationships, and dedication to the local Midwest communities that he serves, we are confident in Jon’s ability to provide effective leadership and to build upon the success of WOI.”

Prior to joining Nexstar, Skorburg was president and CEO of WNWO Toledo, and has been station manager of WHOI Peoria and WREX Rockford.

“I am very excited to be part of the Des Moines community,” said Skorburg. “I look forward to forging new relationships and becoming an active participant in the economic development of the area. In this role, I will leverage the management experience and relationships built over my career to grow the operations and generate results while providing superior service to our clients, advertisers, and local viewers.”