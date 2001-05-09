Skolnick promoted at Paramount
Seth Skolnik has been promoted to senior vice president, business development at Paramount Digital Entertainment. Previously vice president, development and e-commerce of the division, Skolnik will continue to explore partnership opportunities between Paramount product (i.e. its Star Trek franchise) and the new media arena. Prior to teaming with Paramount, Skolnik worked as a senior consultant at Andersen Consulting. - Susanne Ault
