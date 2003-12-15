The Skinnier on Swanson

Dennis Swanson, executive VP/COO of the Viacom station group, is still a heavyweight TV executive, just an increasingly slimmer one. According to a reliable source, Swanson has lost more than 50 pounds.

That new figure was on display at the John Reisenbach gala in New York last week. Swanson, last year’s Distinguished Citizen Award winner, was there to salute this year’s honoree, Law & Order guru Dick Wolf.

Swanson told one attendee who remarked on the change, "I wasn’t getting any younger, and it was time." Wolf couldn’t make the shindig. He was on the mend after being struck by an SUV the week before. The injuries were said not to have been serious.

The gala raised $400,000 for the foundation, which funds quality-of-life and crime-prevention programs (former TV sales executive John Reisenbach was murdered on a New York street corner). Law & Order co-star Jerry Orbach accepted the award for Wolf, saying: "Besides thanking you, the one thing he wanted me to tell you was: ‘Cross on the green.’"