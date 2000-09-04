Skilling stays put

Tom Skilling, arguably Chicago's best-known and best-liked weathercaster, will stay at Tribune-owned WGN-TV, ending months of negotiation and a bidding war with Fox-owned WFLD(TV) there. "It was a heck of a deal FOX offered, and they are a class group of people," Skilling said, "but I'm delighted to be staying..You don't take lightly 22 years with a good company like Tribune."

Skilling will get a nice raise-but wouldn't comment on the $1 million-a-year estimates of his contract. "I told [Tribune executive and former WGN-TV General Manager] Dennis FitzSimons that my dream is to buy some land in Alaska. He said, 'I think you'll be able to do that.'"