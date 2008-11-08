Ski Channel Set To Launch
The Ski Channel, which has missed several earlier launch dates, is gearing up again.
Founder Steve Bellamy has completed a deal for additional capital to "fully finance" the channel. Bellamy says he has carriage deals with Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and Brighthouse Networks.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.