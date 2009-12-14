Ski Channel Secures Distribution Deal With RCN

The Ski Channel has secured a long-term distribution deal with with cable company RCN, the network's chairman, Steve Bellamy, plans to announce Monday (Dec. 14).



According to Bellamy, RCN will add the channel to its VOD lineup in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Lehigh Valley, New York, and Washington systems.



The channel last month announced a deal with DISH that extended its reach to 21 million, and had signaled another deal was in the pipeline to take it to over 25 million.



Ski Channel launched Christmas Day 2008 with long-term carriage deals from DirecTV and Verizon, as well as carriage on Time Warner, Cox and Bright House. It now also has deals with Cablevision, and AT&T’s U-Verse.



Ski Channel is an ad-supported free, digital VOD channel that extends beyond skiing to a bunch of winter sports including hiking and biking and snowboarding.