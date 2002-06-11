The Skakel Jury Speaks to Court TV

Courtroom Television Network will air a special Tuesday night featuring

jurors from the Michael Skakel trial.

In The Skakel Jury Speaks, jurors -- including the foreman, in his

first TV interview -- will discuss the deliberations and, ultimately, their

decision to render a guilty verdict.

Skakel was convicted of the 1975 murder of Greenwich, Conn., teen Martha

Moxley.

The Skakel Jury Speaks, hosted by Catherine Crier and new Court TV

personality Dominick Dunne, airs June 11 at 9:30 p.m.