The Skakel Jury Speaks to Court TV
Courtroom Television Network will air a special Tuesday night featuring
jurors from the Michael Skakel trial.
In The Skakel Jury Speaks, jurors -- including the foreman, in his
first TV interview -- will discuss the deliberations and, ultimately, their
decision to render a guilty verdict.
Skakel was convicted of the 1975 murder of Greenwich, Conn., teen Martha
Moxley.
The Skakel Jury Speaks, hosted by Catherine Crier and new Court TV
personality Dominick Dunne, airs June 11 at 9:30 p.m.
