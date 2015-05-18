SJL Broadcast Acquiring KITV Honolulu from Hearst TV

UPDATED:

SJL is acquiring KITV Honolulu from Hearst Television. Terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, were not disclosed. It is expected to close later this year.

“Hearst Television is proud of its ownership of KITV over the past 18 years and of our KITV colleagues,” said Hearst TV in a statement. “We’ll continue to work with the KITV team during the transition.”

George Lilly, SJL principal, told B&C he is "delighted" to do the deal for KITV. "Stations of this market size fit nicely with other midsize stations in our group," he said.

Lilly also noted that he's owned a TV property in Honolulu before, and it was "a very positive experience."

KITV is an ABC affiliate. Honolulu’s Star-Advertiser had previously reported the sale.

SJL sold WTVG and WJRT Flint to Gray TV for $128 million last year.