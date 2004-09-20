Sizing Up Fall

Jeff Zucker, president of NBC Universal

Television Group, can exhale a little. Early results for NBC's new fall season

are encouraging. The much-hyped Joeypremiered Sept. 9 to a sizable 18.6 million viewers, proving

oneFriendis enough to deliver big ratings.

Tycoon Donald Trump is still popular, drawing 14 million viewers for season two

of product-placement-crazedThe Apprentice.

The story isn't as rosy elsewhere, but it's

hardly time to press the panic button. After a respectable premiere Aug. 29,

Tuesday night's animated comedyFather of the Pridefell steeply in its second week. Predictable cop

dramaHawaiiis struggling on Wednesdays.



Zucker can take comfort in LAX,

which landed better results. The airport drama,

starring Heather Locklear and Blair Underwood, welcomed 13 million viewers to

its Sept. 13 debut, a strong showing against ABC'sMonday Night

Football opener. And Friday night'sMedical

Investigationlooked lively, pulling in nearly 11

million. ButMI's real prognosis will come

when CBS introduces its medical drama, Dr. Vegas, Sept. 24, with Rob Lowe and Joe Pantoliano in the same

slot.

Seeking a boost from the Olympics, NBC kicked

off its season before its rivals. This week, the competition begins in earnest

as ABC and CBS showcase their latest fare.

Zucker, who oversees NBC Universal's news and

entertainment divisions, talked toB&C's

Allison Romano about NBC's new shows, matchups to watch for and why his boxing

reality showThe Contenderknocks out

Fox'sNext Great Champ.

How do you rate NBC's performance three weeks into

the new season?

I feel very optimistic. We're feeling good about the premiere of

Joey and Medical

Investigationsand very positive about Father

of the Pride. We are hopeful about Hawaii, though we understand 8 p.m. is a difficult

time slot for a drama. We're going to need to be patient.

How patient can you afford to be?

8 p.m. time periods are tough. The question is, can a drama work there?

There is no panic, but we'll have to keep a close eye on it.

Did The

Apprentice debut deliver on your expectations?

Apprentice had a strong start behind

Joey. It was in the ballpark of where we

thought it would be. We knew it was against football. A show like this only

grows.

Thursday is such a critical night for NBC. How

confident are you about the new lineup?

Thursday night looks terrific, right about where we expected it to

be.

Father of the

Pride slipped about 15% in its second week. Is that

acceptable?

The fall in its second week was in line with virtually all the successes

of the last few years. According to Jim fell

19% in its second week, Alias fell 29%,

Hope and Faith fell 21% in its second week,

Two and a Half Men fell 15%,

24 fell 19% in its second week.

Father of the Pride is right in line with

the big successes of the last few years.

How do you think Medical

Investigation will fare against Dr.

Vegas on CBS?

Medical Investigation had a strong

airing Friday at 10 and has established itself in that time period.

Fox's Next Great

Champdidn't pack a punch in its first week. What does that mean for

your boxing reality show The

Contender?

After one airing, Next Great Champ's

ratings were dismal. It has no impact at all on The

Contender because they are two totally different shows.

The Contender is a quality well-produced

program from Mark Burnett. They are as different as night and day. Fox ripped

off Burnett's idea but couldn't execute it.

How's the NBC and Universal merger

going?

We are feeling good about the two companies' coming together, and we're

on target to hit everything we've promised. The cable entertainment

networks—USA Network, Sci Fi Channel, Bravo and Trio—are probably the

hottest thing going within the entire company.

Will you repurpose NBC dramas on USA this season?



We're considering that. In the next few weeks, you may see an

announcement.

And what about Trio? Will it survive?



We are still looking at that. Nothing is imminent.

On the syndication side, The Jane Pauley Show has started out slow. What does

it need to do?

Like any daily show, it needs some time to find its legs and its

everyday rhythm. I was encouraged that its ratings the first week were a 1.6.

Last year, Ellen launched its first week

with a 1.2, and look at the success it's become. There is great promise for

Jane.

MSNBC made some gains against CNN during the

Republican National Convention. Are we finally seeing life

there?

MSNBC has had a good run, led by Chris Matthews' terrific performance on

Hardball. Its prime time lineup is gelling

with Matthews, [Keith] Olbermann, [Deborah] Norville and [Joe] Scarborough, and

it's now threatening CNN for sole ownership of second place. Maintaining that

momentum is the goal. MSNBC has CNN on the ropes. Consistency and patience are

key—and it's starting to pay off.

What new show on another network do you wish you

had?

CSI: New York.

It's taking on Law &

Order on Wednesdays. How much will that hurt?

People have been throwing strong shows in there for a long time.

CSI is a strong and hot franchise. They will

both do well. Both shows can succeed and coexist. That's good for network

television.