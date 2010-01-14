Six Stations Grab duPonts
Stations were very well represented in the 2010
duPont-Columbia awards, with six cited for excellence in broadcast journalism.
That was the best station representation in over two decades, said the
organizers of the prestigious awards.
CBS News grabbed two of the 14 duPonts. Other winners
include HBO and NPR.
The winning stations were KHOU Houston (Mark Greenblatt: Under
Fire: Discrimination and Corruption in the Texas National Guard), KMGH Denver (Tony Kovaleski: 33
Minutes to 34 Right), WCAX
Burlington (Kristin Carlson: Foreigners on the Farm), WSVN Miami (Carmel Cafiero and Anthony
Pineda: Pill Mills), WTVF
Nashville (Phil Williams: General Sessions Court) and WWL New Orleans (NOAH Housing Program
Investigation).
The winners claim their
silver batons Jan. 21 in New York.
A complete list of
winners can be found here.
