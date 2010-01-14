Six Stations Grab duPonts

Stations were very well represented in the 2010

duPont-Columbia awards, with six cited for excellence in broadcast journalism.

That was the best station representation in over two decades, said the

organizers of the prestigious awards.

CBS News grabbed two of the 14 duPonts. Other winners

include HBO and NPR.

The winning stations were KHOU Houston (Mark Greenblatt: Under

Fire: Discrimination and Corruption in the Texas National Guard), KMGH Denver (Tony Kovaleski: 33

Minutes to 34 Right), WCAX

Burlington (Kristin Carlson: Foreigners on the Farm), WSVN Miami (Carmel Cafiero and Anthony

Pineda: Pill Mills), WTVF

Nashville (Phil Williams: General Sessions Court) and WWL New Orleans (NOAH Housing Program

Investigation).

The winners claim their

silver batons Jan. 21 in New York.

A complete list of

winners can be found here.