Six Nations Rugby Continues Feb. 8-9 on NBC Sports

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Six Nations rugby championship continues Feb. 8, with Ireland facing Wales in Dublin and Scotland against England in Edinburgh.

NBC Sports Gold has all the matches live and commercial free. NBC Sports Gold’s Rugby Pass costs $79.99.

Ireland-Wales kicks off 9:15 a.m. ET. NBCSN has that match on tape delay, kicking off 10 a.m. ET. Scotland-England kicks off 11:45 a.m., and NBCSN has the match delayed starting at noon.

On Feb. 9, France plays Italy outside Paris. That starts at 10 a.m. ET.

The Six Nations has England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy playing each other in a round robin competition.

After the weekend of Feb. 8-9, the rugby fun continues Feb. 22 with Italy versus Scotland and Wales versus France, then England-Ireland Feb. 23.

The final round happens Saturday, March 14, with three matches taking place.