NBC Sports Has Six Nations Rugby Action

NBC Sports has the Six Nations rugby action starting Feb. 1. The competition features the national teams of England, Ireland, Italy, France, Scotland and Wales. Streaming network NBC Sports Gold has all the matches, live and commercial free, and its Rugby Pass costs $79.99.

First up is Wales versus Italy in Cardiff at 9:15 a.m. ET Feb. 1, then Ireland versus Scotland in Dublin at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Those matches air on NBC Sports Network on tape delay. Wales-Italy happens at 12:30 p.m. ET Feb. 1 and Ireland versus Scotland happens at 2:30 ET that day.

On Feb. 2, it’s France versus England in Paris at 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, the match happening at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

NBC Sports Gold’s Rugby Pass also includes Premiership Rugby League and Heineken Champions Cup action.

The second round of Six Nations action has Ireland versus Wales in Dublin and Scotland versus England in Edinburgh Feb. 8, and France against Italy in Paris Feb. 9.

NBC Sports has not shared on-air plans for those matches.

The Six Nations features a round robin among all six teams. Wales won the 2019 competition, beating every other team.

The Rugby World Cup happened in the fall. England made the final, losing to South Africa 32-12. Wales had lost to South Africa in the semifinals.