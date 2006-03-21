Six More Affiliates Sign With CW

The CW signed affiliation pacts with six more affiliates Tuesday, bringing its total distribution to almost 68% of the country.

The largest market deal is in Tucson, Ariz., where Cascade Broadcasting’s WB affiliate KWBA will become a CW outlet when the network launches in September. It is Cascade’s second pact with the new network. The company’s other WB affiliate, WBKI Louisville, Ky., will also be a CW affiliate.

Other deals unveiled Tuesday include two Roberts Broadcasting owned stations, WZRB Columbia, S.C. and WRBJ Jackson, Miss.

Three other new affiliates are digital broadcast stations owned by Gray Television: KWTX Waco, Texas; KBTX Bryan, Texas, and WTVY Dothan, Ala.

The newest CW outlets operate in the 71st, 83rd, 89th, 94th and 172nd largest markets in the country, representing 1.39% of total U.S. TV homes.