Six Flags Taps Another ESPN Alum

New Six Flags CEO and former ESPN programming chief Mark Shapiro has dipped into the ESPN talent pool once again, hiring Mike Antinoro as executive VP, entertainment and marketing. Antinoro had left ESPN in November after serving as executive producer of ESPN original entertainment, where he worked closely with Shapiro.

Antinoro will lead a new entertainment and marketing department based in New York, which will include in-park entertainment, promotions, licensing, advertising, communications and investor relations.

Also joining the new division under Antinoro will be Angelina Vieira as senior VP, entertainment and marketing, and Wendy Goldberg as senior VP, communications. Vieira’s past roles include a stint working on the ESPN account with ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, while Goldberg was previously with AOL.

Shapiro just weeks ago poached former ESPN programming executive Mark Quenzel to take over as Six Flags’ executive VP, park strategy and management.