Six Fired For Accessing Pressly Hospital Files

Six employees at St. Vincent Health in Little Rock have been fired for improperly accessing the medical records of KATV Little Rock anchor Anne Pressly, reports the Associated Press.



Pressly was attacked in a home invasion October 20 and died five days later. No arrests have been made.



A routine patient-privacy audit revealed that as many as eight employees had looked at Pressly’s files, and two proved to have legitimate reasons for doing so. The other six were fired.



Hospital management did not reveal the names or the positions of the dismissed.