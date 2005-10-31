Six Feet's Ball Ready for More at HBO

Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball is back in business with HBO under an exclusive two-year development and production deal with the pay cable network.

In the agreement's first project, Ball will executive produce an hour-long series based on Charlaine Harris’ Southern Vampire book series. The series, set in the rural South, will chronicle vampires who out themselves to the world after Japan develops a synthetic blood product. Ball will write and direct the series’ pilot as well.

Ball created and executive produced Six Feet Under, which concluded its fifth and final season on HBO in August. He also won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the film American Beauty.