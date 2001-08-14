Six Feet Under soars in ratings

HBO's Six Feet Under rose to a ratings high for its inaugural season on Sunday night.

The black comedy/drama about a family in the mortuary business hit a 12.2 rating, 18 share among HBO households in Nielsen overnight numbers. That translates to just over four million households. (Each rating point represents approximately 330,000 cable households.) Its previous ratings peak was an 11.4.

Six's Sunday night partner on HBO, Sex and the City, approached its season high with a 13.3 rating, 20 share, preceding Six Feet Under. That rating represents about 4.4 million cable households. Sex scored its season high, a 13.8, in the second episode of its double-barrel season premiere.

- Richard Tedesco