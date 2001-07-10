Six Feet Under hits ratings high

HBO's Six Feet Under hit a season high in its ratings for Sunday night's episode with an 11.3.

The 11.3 rating, 17 share in national Nielsen numbers among HBO households translates to more than 3.7 million households that tuned in for the breakthrough black comedy/drama in its first season on the premium cable network. (A rating point represents approximately 330,000 households.)

Its lead-in, HBO's hit Sex and the City comedy pulled a 12.2/19, close to its season-high of 13.2 for its double-episode premiere, representing just over four million households. - Richard Tedesco