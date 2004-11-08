Six Feet Under Buried After Five

Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball is opting to end his Home Box Office series after its upcoming fifth season.

The funeral home drama is in production on that final season, which will likely air in 2005.

Six Feet Under has been nominated for numerous Emmy awards, including best drama, although it hasn’t won the category.

Ball has said he is dropping the lid on the series because it will have fulfilled its creative direction after this last 12-episode arc.

