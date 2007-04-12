Six Degrees Moves Online
By Jim Benson
ABC will run the final five episodes of the cancelled Six Degrees on ABC.com’s broadband player, the network announced Thursday.
The first unaired episode will appear April 27, with a new episode then added every Friday for four consecutive weeks.
The serialized drama from Executive Producer J.J. Abrams returned midseason on little-watched Friday nights after flopping last fall. But despite creative efforts to quickly wrap up open-ended storylines, it failed to ignite any ratings sparks.
ABC’s decision to abruptly pull it left viewers hanging, a problem that has plagued a slew of low-rated and expensive serialized dramas this season.
Networks have abandoned the programming form for next season and are using their Websites to burn off unaired episodes.
