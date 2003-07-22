SiTV adds to library

Start-up cable network SiTV, which will program English-language shows aimed

at young Hispanic viewers, is beginning to build its library.

In a deal with Universal Domestic Television, SiTV picked up the four-season

run of Dick Wolf's New York Undercover and five movies, including Born

in East LA and Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie.

In a separate deal, SiTV acquired 22 episodes of Queen of Swords from

Canadian company Fireworks Entertainment Inc.

So far, SiTV, aiming to launch in the fourth quarter, has a distribution

pact with EchoStar Communications Corp. for carriage on its "America's Top 150"

package.