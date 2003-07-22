Trending

SiTV adds to library

By

Start-up cable network SiTV, which will program English-language shows aimed
at young Hispanic viewers, is beginning to build its library.

In a deal with Universal Domestic Television, SiTV picked up the four-season
run of Dick Wolf's New York Undercover and five movies, including Born
in East LA and Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie.

In a separate deal, SiTV acquired 22 episodes of Queen of Swords from
Canadian company Fireworks Entertainment Inc.

So far, SiTV, aiming to launch in the fourth quarter, has a distribution
pact with EchoStar Communications Corp. for carriage on its "America's Top 150"
package.