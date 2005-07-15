Situation: Comedy heads to AOL

AOL continues to become a new media streaming resource that old media companies are increasingly using for additional distribution.

Expect the July 26 premier of Situation: Comedy on Bravo to also be available online, simulcast with the West Coast airing at 8 p.m. PST. The eight-episode documentary series involves different comedy writers pitching ideas for a new sitcom and AOL will also get involved with the finale. The final two 15-minute sitcom pitches will be available online August 23-31 and viewers can vote for their favorite.