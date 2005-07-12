Sith Ads Won't Air in Kids Toons

Lucasfilm has agreed to change its media plan for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, keeping ads for the movie out of TV shows whose primary audience is age 2-11.

Noting that the movie is rated PG-13, the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) of the Better Business Bureau found that Sith ads airing in Cartoon Network's Ed, Ed and Eddy, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy and Teen Titans--all of which have over 50% 2-11 audience--violated its guidelines.

CARU contacted Lucasfilm, which said it disagreed with the finding, but "respects the self-regulatory process and will follow CARU's suggestions in media plans."

CARU can not force advertisers to comply with its guidelines, but can refer its complaints to the FTC if those advertisers do not comply.