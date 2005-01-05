Sirius Serious About Video

Sirius satellite radio will offer two to three channels of video content during the second half of 2006 with the help of Microsoft’s Windows Media 9 streaming technology.

Windows Media 9 makes it possible to condense DVD-quality video streams so that they can be sent out via devices, like Sirius satellite radio, that previously could only handle audio content.

Sirius says the channels will be geared towards children, no doubt playing to the ever-growing number of automobiles that are outfitted with video screens and DVD players.

Mel Karmazin, CEO of Sirius, said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where the announcement was made: “We will take the DVD experience to the next level, offering the best content easily available to families and consumers.”

