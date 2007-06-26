Sirius Secures $250 Million Loan

Sirius Satellite Radio announced today it completed a $250m senior secured term loan maturing December 2012. The interest rate was set at 225 basis points over LIBOR, or 7.625%. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, according to the company. Morgan Stanley arranged the transaction



On February 19, Sirius and rival XM Satellite Radio agreed to a merger of their business operations, subject to stockholder and regulatory approvals. Sirius expects the merger to close by the end of 2007.